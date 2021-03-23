COLUMBUS, Mont. - COVID-19 vaccination clinics available to all residents over 18-years-old will open Thursday, March 25 in Columbus, Montana.

Stillwater Billings Clinic said in a release they are administering Moderna vaccines to all residents over 18-years-old as they receive vaccination supplies from the state, but residents over 60-years-old have priority.

Stillwater Billings Clinic and Public Health have joined forces to administer vaccines Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Little Metra in Columbus.

Residents receiving a vaccine are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt for simple administration, bring current insurance card and wait an additional 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to be monitored in case of adverse reaction.

Stillwater Billings Clinic said they cannot not give a vaccine to anyone who has received another vaccination within the past two weeks.