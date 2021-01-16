TETON CO. Wyo. - The Teton County Health Department is reporting the more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom has been collected by a Teton County resident.

A COVID-19 test collected on a Teton County resident has been genotyped and identified as the variant according to a release from the health department.

“With the identification of the COVID-19 variant along with cases of COVID-19 rapidly rising in our community, we are asking all residents to follow Recommendation #11 and gather with members of your household only. Our community is in perhaps the most critical position we have faced yet in the course of this pandemic,” Teton District Health Officer, Travis Riddell, MD, MPH, stated.

The Teton County Health Department reports this COVID-19 variant contains multiple mutations including several within the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has received more attention due to increased spread of COVID-19 in areas where it has been detected.