Current Operations Modified Plan

Effective Monday, March 16 th all sites will not offer self-service salad bars. All fruits and vegetables will be served by Nutrition Staff. In between classes areas will be cleaned and sanitized, including POS keypads, condiment stations and service areas. All employees will continue to follow all Sodexo procedures for Personal Hygiene, Handwashing, and HACCP protocols.

In the event of a full District closure:

Nutrition Services will complete non-congregational waiver from USDA/ OPI. Serving sites must be approved SFSP sites. (the three identified are approved)

Breakfast and Lunch will be offered as a “grab and go.”

Nutrition Services will operate the Meal Service at a curb side kiosk for parents/ students to drive up and receive meals. All children ages 0 – 18 may receive meals free of charge.

The following sites will be open for meal pick-up at the following times:



Castle Rock

1441 Governors Blvd

Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30

Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30



Riverside

3700 Madison

Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30

Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30



Lewis and Clark

1315 Lewis Ave

Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30

Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30

Communication:

Menus and service updates will be posted to the Billings Public Schools Nutrition Services webpage.

If closure continues, we will evaluate the participation and may need to adjust sites and/or deliveries.

All changes will be communicated at sites and on our webpage.

If a parent has a dietary needs form on file please contact Elizabeth Terrel @

Elizabeth.Terrel@sodexo.com to notify which site you will be picking up from and the dietary need.

**Backpack Meals will be distributed to feeding sites for pick-up for weekend meal coverage.

Operations:

Sysco, Franz, Meadow gold milk will be delivered by vendors as needed.

Staffing will follow Union seniority scale. All other employees will be placed on Temporary Unit Closing.

Staffing schedules will be posted by Operations Manager once needs are determined.

District Commodities will be delivered weekly by District warehouse.

Additional updates for Billings Public Schools can be followed on their website by clicking here.