BILLINGS, MT - A former First Student bus driver may not have had alcohol in his system the day of his arrest at Ben Steele Middle School.

According to charging documents, Keith Jones consented to a breath test and blood sample being taken by investigators at the DUI Center on Sept. 17th.

The breath sample was negative for alcohol, but the results of the blood test will not be known until an analysis of the blood is completed by the Montana State Crime Lab.

The charging documents outline that several students riding Bus 71 in route to Ben Steele Middle School called their parents when Jones allegedly struggled to stay awake behind the wheel.

Students reported that Jones was slumping over the wheel and at times drove over curbs and into yards.

The charging documents state that Jones was cooperative as police questioned him about the incident.

The charging documents state that during a pat down, officers reported locating a vial in Jones’ front left pocket. When officers questioned Jones about the vile, Jones stated that the file was filled with “pee”.

When pressed as to why Jones would be carrying a vile of pee, Jones advised officers that he was scheduled for a random drug test that day and he would use the pee to pass the drug test. The charging documents also state that Jones admitted to officers to using marijuana.

Jones was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on 28 felony criminal endangerment charges.

Jones is also charged with driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The charge indicates this is a first offense.

Chris Kemper is a spokesperson for First Student. In a statement Friday, Kemper said in part, “First Student has a zero-tolerance policy for employees whose actions may put others at risk. Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and at odds with what we stand for as a company. The driver has been terminated.”

