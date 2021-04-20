Could DC become a state? Lawmakers are set to discuss it later this week.

A big talker in Washington D.C. this week is statehood for the District of Columbia as HR51 moves to the house floor Thursday.

Lawmakers say they want to grant statehood to the more than 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, tweeted last week, “I expect to bring #HR51 to the House Floor for a vote on Thursday, April 22 to grant #DCStatehood to the more than 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia. The voice of every American citizen deserves to be heard – it’s past time that we make statehood a reality for DC.”

22 State Republican attorney generals sent a letter saying DC statehood is unconstitutional, the Montana, Idaho, South and North Dakota AGs were among the 22.

Democrats would need at least 10 GOP senators to vote with them, it appears as though Democrats do have enough votes in the House to move it forward.

A 2016 proposal is being used to outline how the District of Columbia would be split from a federal district into a state.

It would be called the Federal Enclave and would house the White House another federal buildings. The area around the Federal Enclave would become a state, names of this area are up in the air but one prominent name is “New Columbia.”

The crux of the issue is giving the people who live in DC representation in congress.

D.C. Statehood became a prominent issue over the past year-- the district national guard unit is under federal control, not local control.

Meaning it use has to be authorized through the Pentagon and the White House statehood would change that.

According to the website “statehood.dc.gov,” DC taxpayers pay federal taxes – more per capita than any state and more total federal taxes than 12 states and pay more in total federal income tax than 22 other states. DC has 712,000 residents, more than Vermont and Wyoming and comparable with other states including Delaware, Alaska, and several others.

