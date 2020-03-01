A second person in the U.S. is now dead from Coronavirus.

And, the confirmed cases total is now at 89.

Both deaths are in King County, Washington, just outside Seattle.

Those patients caught Coronavirus from person-to-person spread.

The total cases include those the CDC confirms, and those local authorities label "Presumptive Cases."

Meanwhile, New York has announced its first case.

A woman is in isolation in Manhattan after testing positive.

And on the opposite coast, three more infected patients in Santa Clara County, California. Two are spouses. The third is a person with chronic health issues.

Florida also announced two cases Sunday night, as well as two new cases in Oregon and two in the state of Rhode Island.

CDC officials say out of the total 89, the U.S. has four cases of undetermined "Community Spread."