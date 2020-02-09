Cornholio Tournament benefits FFA

The Inaugural Cornholio Tournament took place this weekend over at the METRA in Billings.

The tournament is started by Jason Ives.

He says his daughter is in an Ag Class, and the class is taught by a Future Farmers of America Director.

In an effort to get the class to state and national conventions, they need funds.

Ives adds these conventions aren't vacations, he says they are tools to prolong young peoples careers outside of high school, and even college in the farming and ranching community, enter the Inaugural Cornholio Tournament.

Ives says, "We got together to do a fundraiser and they came and said 'Well let's sell fruit and butter braids.' and I said 'No, let's make a lot of money right in the beginning. Let's hold a cornhole tournament.' And she said 'It's all yours.' And here we are."

Ives adds he has not counted the amount of money raised because he wants to exceed projection for next year.

He did however share the amount is in the thousands.