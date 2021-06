BILLINGS, Mont. - Boaters and others planning to spend the weekend at Cooney State Park are being reminded that the Cooney Reservoir is closed to recreational use.

At this time, firefighters are using the reservoir as a water source as the Robertson Draw Fire burns near Red Lodge.

The park is still open to camping and day use, however, the reservoir is under an emergency closure Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports.

Campfires are also banned at all FWP properties in Carbon, Yellowstone and Stillwater counties starting this week because of fire danger.

The restrictions are in response to dry, warm weather that could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. They will be in effect until further notice.