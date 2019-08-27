WORDEN, Mont. -- Water is contaminated and undrinkable in the Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Water District, according to WBYC. DEQ field experts warn residents in the Worden and Ballantine area to not drink tap water. Instead, the DEQ says drinking bottled water is the cleanest and safest alternative.

Gary Fredericks from WBYC says it was the early nitrate spike they caught a couple months ago that led to further testing. "What we didn't expect was the outcome of a microscopic particulate analysis that we had done," says Fredericks, "and that showed that we're getting surface contaminants into our water, and that included E. Coli and other little pathogens that showed up in the test."

Fredericks says best case scenario, they find the problem area as soon as possible. Scientists are taking around 500 tests per month to locate the source of the contamination, but Fredericks compares the process to finding a needle in a haystack. He says if they can't isolate the problem, they will need to develop a filtration system which could take anywhere from four to five years.

In the meantime, the WBYC is working with local volunteers to distribute bottled water to Worden and Ballantine residents.