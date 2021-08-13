UPDATE: AUG. 13 AT 6:30 P.M.

In Friday evening's public information meeting, the public information officer said the Richard Spring Fire is now at 53% containment and the Lame Deer Fire is at 46% containment.

Temperatures are expected to continue to increase over the weekend as the humidity drops. Alan Carlson, the fire behavior analyst, said the next two days are critical, with potential rapid rates of fire spread.

Most of the firefighting operations for the Richard Spring Fire are taking place along Highway 4. Burnout operations are planned to take place Friday.

A portion of Highway 212 remains closed to all non-residents.

Northern Cheyenne Acting DES Coordinator and Public Information Officer Angel Becker said the town is still evacuated due to poor air quality. She said that evacuation order will stay in place until conditions improve and the area is safe for everyone to return.

Some power lines were restored Friday, and power will be restored to Lame Deer, Ashland and Broadus as soon as Wednesday.

However, Tounge River Electric members are still asked to conserve as much energy as possible, especially on hot days.

A second public information meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Littlewolf Capitol Building, located at 600 Cheyenne Avenue in Lame Deer.

UPDATE: AUG. 13 AT 2:20 P.M.

Fire managers will host a public meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Colstrip Middle School Auditorium, located at 216 Olive Drive. There will be a second 6 p.m. public meeting on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Littlewolf Capitol Building, located at 600 Cheyenne Avenue in Lame Deer.

The evacuation status has been downgraded from Level 3 to Level 1 "Be Ready" for Ashland, including the Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, North Tongue River Road and the St. Labre Indian Academy Campus.

Lame Deer, Muddy Cluster and Rosebud Cut Across communities remain in Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation stage. Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek and the Lame Deer Divide Road, located on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

The Richard Spring Fire is now estimated at 170,303 acres in size. The Lame Deer Fire is estimated at 5,427 acres in size. Both remain at 0% containment, according to an update.

Evacuation centers are set up at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby and the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. The Broadus Elementary School is on standby. Also, the Colstrip Saddle Club can take in horses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Fire Support. You can donate here: https://bit.ly/3AxHDIu.

For the latest updates, you can follow the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office and DES and the Northern Cheyenne Disaster & Emergency Services Facebook pages.

UPDATE: AUG 13 AT 1 P.M.

Ashland has reduced their evacuation stage from a stage 3 "Go Now" to a stage 1 "Be Ready" Friday.

According to Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services's Facebook post, Ashland residents can return home; however, they should stay ready and cautious in the event they need to evacuate again.

Residents returning home should look out for livestock on the roads and fire crews still working on the fire.

Highway 212 remains shut down from Broadus to Crow Agency.

Additionally, the Tongue River Electric Cooperative (TRECO) said in a Facebook post shared by N.C. Tribal Council Community Broadcasting Network said crews have began fixing the transmission line and distribution poles burned by the fire.

The transmission line has been redirected through the Lame Deer line, which has reached its full energy limit.

Residents of Lame Deer, Ashland and Broadus are asked to limit their energy use over the weekend to prevent overwhelming the transmission line.

TRECO said they do not want to shed load but will if the line is overflowing.

The Colstrip to Ashland transmission line may finish by early next week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: AUG. 12 AT 11:34 A.M.

There are emergency shelters set up for Richard Spring Fire evacuees.

The American Red Cross of Idaho and Montana said in a release there is an emergency shelter located at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby on 1 Campus Drive.

The Red Cross added they are assisting with supplies and staffing at a Crow Nation and Northern Cheyenne Nation partner shelter at the Crow Tribal Multi-Purpose Building, 178 Multi-Purpose Road in Crow Agency.

The shelter in Broadus is currently on hold sue to no shelter population.

The Red Cross said the shelter that was at the Boys and Girls Club in Lame Deer has moved to the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School.

To request Red Cross services, families can call 800-272-6668. All Red Cross services are at no cost.

LAME DEER, Mont - New evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday as the Richard Spring Fire continues to grow.

The Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator, Theresa Small, and Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton both shared mandatory evacuation notices for Lame Deer around 10 p.m.

Residents are being evacuated to the emergency shelter in Busby which has regained power and water.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents not to return to the area once they've left as it's posing a challenge for first responders.

First responders ask drivers to navigate defensively and allow space for fire equipment and other first responders.

Rosebud County DES says the fire jumped US Highway-212 around mile marker 45-48, and is very active with winds blowing to the Southeast/East.

Wednesday evening's update lists the Richard Spring Fire at 166,053 acres and 0% contained.