BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction has started on the 500-mile fiber-to-the-home network in Billings.

Billings is the first city in the state to receive a fiber-optic network after Billings Mayor Bill Cole gave approval for TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) coming to town.

“TDS is modernizing and expanding the infrastructure here and the company is bringing services that will greatly help our businesses and residences,” said Cole. “Another choice for internet, TV and phone services is great news for our community. This fiber network will help us build an even stronger economy.”

CEC Facilities Group out of Irving, Texas is working with TDS to construct the network.

Construction began on Thursday and preparation work to place new fiber-optic cable has begun in downtown Billings.

At this time, construction in residential neighborhoods is scheduled for late November.

For more information and to monitor the progress of the build, you can visit the TDS Fiber website here.