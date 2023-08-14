Congressman Matt Rosendale responds to Arntzen and Downing congressional race discussions

HELENA, MT- Early Monday morning Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen announced her filing to run for congress, and Commissioner of Securities & Insurance Troy Downing announced he’s considering running.

In response, a spokesperson for Congressman Matt Rosendale said via text to Bradley Warren:

“Rep. Rosendale has not made a decision yet and is focused on his priority which is representing the people of Montana.”

Going on to say:

“One thing is for sure, Sen. Tester does not represent Montana, and Montana voters will make their decision over the next few months over who will replace him, not Mitch McConnell and the DC cartel. With a 54-point lead in a primary against Tim Sheehy and a 5-point lead on Sen. Tester, Rep. Rosendale is the clear choice among Montana voters. He has their overwhelming trust and support should he decide to run.”

Rosendale has made headlines for the last several months regarding a possible run for senate against Senator Jon Tester.

Senior Republicans in the state of Montana have backed newcomer Tim Sheehy in the primary.