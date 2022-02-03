Red Lodge, MT - Thursday, the Red Lodge School District voted to not renew the contract of a popular middle school teacher causing controversy within the district.

The school district put Steve Morris, a non-tenure Social Studies teacher and basketball coach on leave after receiving a complaint about him last month. No one at the meeting was speaking about what the complaint was about.

“Last year, I was given more responsibility within the district and then I was subject of the deferred hiring timeline and a plan of improvement because of complaints against me by my colleagues," said Steve Morris.

More than a hundred parents and students filled the bleachers in support of Morris.

“In the short time Mr. Morris has been here, he’s touched so many lives and been there in sports, in the classroom on the field," said Marshall Buescher, a parent.

The school board did not allow public comment and ultimately voted 4 to 1 against Morris causing the entire room to erupt in frustration and students into tears. Several student had this to say to KULR8:

“He was a good person, he would always make your day smile at you, ya know”

“He was a teacher who changed many kids' lives at this school and we need him back.”

“All these younger students who have him as a teacher are distraught about it and it’s very sad they didn’t take any of them into consideration or the community.”

Many parents are also upset by the decision of the school board.

“Parents and kids came out, kids left school today to show their support, and we wanted to be heard. It’s clear our board is not interested in what our constituents have to say, they’re not interested in hearing from the students and I think that’s a big problem," said mother Erin Schulz.

“A lot of parents are pretty disappointed with the school board and there’s some changes that do need to be made up here in Red Lodge," said Buescher.

“And unfortunately the board members, I believe, did not hear from students today, they did not hear from concerned parents," said father Mike Herron.

Before leaving the meeting Morris asked everyone to be respectful of the school boards decision.

"I appreciate each board member thinking for themselves, I will be withdrawing my two sons from the school district,” added Morris.

Superintendent John Fitzgerald who told us it’s unlikely Morris will be rehired at the school in the future.