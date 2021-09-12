BILLINGS, Mont. - During the 9/11 ceremony Saturday, one of the guest speakers asked the crowd to raise their hand if they remembered where they were during the attacks. Nearly everybody present raised their hand.

Many lives changed after that day, whether you knew a victim or not. In Billings, one man felt the need to take action and join the armed forces to help prevent a tragedy like this one from happening again.

Tommy Wilcox joined the United States army in 2007, in 2009 he was shipped out to fight in the Iraq war, soon after he graduated high school. He says the attack on 9/11 pushed him to want to protect his country

“I was very upset when it happened and even the day it happened I wanted to do something about it,” Wilcox said. “I decided I was going to join the army and go and fight for my country and try to make a difference.”

20 years later, Wilcox still feels the same emotions from that day.

“Anger sadness, I know people who had family members when the building came down and I feel really sad for them but also anger against the people who perpetrated those attacks,” Wilcox said.

Saturday at city college, during the ceremonies, many gathered around this 612-pound steel beam from the world trade center, that was gifted to the city back in 2011.

The events started at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the north tower in New York City.

Speakers included representatives from senators Tester and Daines’ office as well as former naval airmen who worked on the United Airlines emergency response teams.

Siren sound-offs and moments of silences were honored for all the victims.

Allan Lohaf, a captain with the Billings Fire Department says he remembers recognizing the bravery of the first responders as soon as he learned of the attacks.

“There's a lot of pictures from 9/11, I vividly remember the one picture from inside the towers as the firefighters going up the stairs as the people were coming down the stairs and I knew the firefighters going in were going to face a horrible horrible scene when they got there but they were still climbing and to climb 102 flight of stairs in your full gear is amazing,” Lohaf said.