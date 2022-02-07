Comedian Leslie Jones reportedly asked to stop tweeting about the Olympics

Leslie Jones is an American comedian who’s gained viral attention over the last several years for her love of the Olympics.

Jones previously worked for NBC’s hit late-night show “Saturday Night Live,” she left the show and the network a few years back.

Overnight, she posted on Twitter that Leslie Jones doesn't stay anywhere I’m not welcomed, with an extended message reading that she’s tired of fighting with the folks who don’t want her to tweet.

Leslie Jones does it stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow pic.twitter.com/jark0Joc0N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

In the original post and she didn’t outright say she was talking about NBC but in her responses to tweets she called out the network out directly.

Jones's tweets are known for their raw critiques of Olympic performances infused with humor. NBC previously sent Jones to the Olympics as part of their team.

It should be noted that NBC has very strict rules when it comes to the sharing of anything Olympic-related.

Fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter saying that Jone's commentary is actually part of the reason why they watch the Olympics.