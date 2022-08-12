BILLINGS, Mont. - Watercraft are now allowed on the Stillwater River after an exposed pipeline was removed.

The pipeline created a hazard, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) issued an emergency closure while it was addressed.

Low water levels reduced the width of the river, forcing floaters to go over the pipeline twice and into a debris pile on the lower portion that could potentially cause injury or drowning, FWP said.

Since the closure is lifted, watercraft are now allowed between Absaroka Fishing Access Site and the confluence of the Rosebud River today.

Previous coverage:

STILLWATER COUNTY - An exposed pipeline in the Stillwater River has created a hazard and prompted an emergency closure from Fish, Wildlife & Parks for a portion of the river.

An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river, and floaters aren't able to safely get around it.

The river is closed to all watercraft between the Absaroka Fishing Access Site (FAS) and the confluence of the Rosebud River, which is just upstream of Jeffreys Landing FAS.

The area is closed until further notice starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The closure is for watercraft on the river, not other river access.

In the meantime, the pipeline company is working on a solution.

Article posted August 8, 2022.