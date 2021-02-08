Class AA administrators released a memo on Monday outlining policies for winter sports for the remainder of the regular season and postseason play.

Starting February 8th, AA basketball and wrestling events will expand from 2 guests for home and 2 for visitors to 4 Guests for home and 2 for visitors.

The memo said changes in the community spread of COVID-19 could alter the decisions made. Masking and social distancing guidelines remain in place.

Billings Public Schools Activities Director Mark Wahl said all crosstown games are considered to be home/home. They will allow 4 spectators per participant both home and away for all crosstown contests.

More details were released for the Class AA State Basketball, Swimming, and Wrestling tournaments.

The state basketball tournament will be held in Great Falls on March 10-13. Playoff games will occur the week before to determine the top four teams from each region, and all AA teams will get a one game play-in. Dates and times will be released at a later date.

Up to a maximum of 25% capacity of the facility but no more than 500 fans per teams will be allowed at state tournament contests. Tickets will be distributed by the schools.

The state wrestling meet, held on March 5-6, will be a 20 person Pigtail bracket with 10 seeded wrestlers from each division. Seeding for the tournament will occur the Thursday before the tournament.

State AA swimming will hold a one day meet in Great Falls on March 5th.

Fifteen total teams of both genders will compete, with all events being swam as timed finals with the top 12 finishers placing and scoring towards team totals.

2 spectators will be allowed per participant at the state swimming meet.