City may propose a mill levy for 2020 fiscal year

During the city council meeting on Monday, discussion about the city's budget sparks a conversation about possibly proposing a mill levy from voters in the fiscal year of 2020 or perhaps budget cuts within city departments.
KULR-8 spoke with city administrator Chris Kukulski who said the proposed city budget of about $346 million dollars for the fiscal year of 2020 was presented earlier this month. The breakdown is there is a little more than $140 million dollars worth of capital projects. This includes utility work, a recreation center proposed for the South side, street and sidewalk improvements, and an evidence facility for the police department. The total capital projects would add up to $130 million out of the roughly $140 million dollars in capital.
City departments have been proposing their budgets to city council all month, causing city council to look into the city's cash reserves- particularly, general funds and the public safety fund balance.
"The issue that's been, I think, most notable has been the concern about how much we're utilizing reserves in order to cover our overall budget,' Kukulski said. "In this proposed budget, there is about $6 million dollars we anticipate ending the year with. About $6 million dollars less in our reserve fund. Still leaving it with about $16.4 million, but utilizing about $6M of it. Particularly, in the areas of public safety."
Kukulski said city council decided to spend more time discussing the cash reserve because revenues should ideally exceed expenditures with the exception of capital projects, what the city has been saving up for. He said Billings has hard caps on mill levies.
The city has also added significant resources to police and fire departments over the past decade, utilizing the rise of property values. The city administrator said the city has used $5 million dollars in reserve for the current fiscal year and expects to use another $5 million for the upcoming fiscal year in the proposed budget. He said this trend is not a sustainable approach.
Kukulski said as of right now, the city wants Billings residents to have an understanding of the budgets and all funds. A total of $22.4 million dollars are in reserves for this fiscal year. The fiscal year of 2020 is estimated to have a total of $16.4 million.
The city administrator said when the 2021 budget is being put together, reserve levels will drop to critical levels. The discussion of a possible mill levy should be discussed next winter. If the city decides not to go with a mill levy, there may be a shift in costs or services and programs need to be cut.