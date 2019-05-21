City may propose a mill levy for 2020 fiscal year

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF MONTANA AND NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN MONTANA, BIG HORN, CARBON, CARTER, CUSTER, FALLON, GOLDEN VALLEY, MUSSELSHELL, POWDER RIVER, ROSEBUD, TREASURE, WHEATLAND, AND YELLOWSTONE. IN NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING, SHERIDAN. * FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WIDESPREAD RAIN AND MOUNTAIN SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE REGION THIS WEEK. HEAVIER PERIODS OF PRECIPITATION ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY, AND POSSIBLY AGAIN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. * SOIL CONDITIONS ARE VERY MOIST AND ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL CAUSE STRONG RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS. AREAS PRONE TO PONDING WILL FILL WITH WATER. * FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED ON THE YELLOWSTONE RIVER AS SNOWMELT IS SIGNIFICANTLY DIMINISHED AND THE RIVER HAS PLENTY OF ROOM TO HANDLE RUNOFF FROM THE RAIN. * TRAVEL ON RURAL ROADS MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO MUDDY CONDITIONS AND WATER CROSSING THE ROADS. TRAVELERS WILL WANT TO MONITOR HIGHWAY INFORMATION SHOULD SUFFICIENT RAIN FALL TO IMPACT LARGER PAVED ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&