Monday the Billings City Council will hold a work session to discuss the public safety mill levy and what they want to address in it

On March 11th, the City Council unanimously adopted the 2019/2020 priorities that would be needed to improve the safety and overall quality of life in Billings in the next 5-10 years.

The city of Billings released analyses of data of five major departments that the levy would affect.

The first being the Billings Fire Department.

A rise in population and development in Billings has lead to an increase in calls for service but due to lack of firefighters response time is seven and a half minutes, which is nearly double the standard response time of 4 minutes.

The safety levy would address needs in the fire department which would include additional staffing, new 911 operators and two new fire stations.

Billings Police Department would also receive additional staffing if the levy is voted on.

Right now the current patrol staffing level is at 9 and as they receive 5-6 calls per hour and any other calls are put on hold. In 2018 the average calls per hour was 10 which means at this level there would need to be 16 patrol officers staffed to meet the call volume.

Prosecution is the next department that would receive funds.

As of now no prosecuting attorneys have been added since 2007 as case load numbers have increased by 55% between then and 2017.

In comparison to other cities in Montana, smaller cities like Missoula and Bozeman staff more prosecutors and legal assistants than Billings even though they see less cases.

The next department that would be addressed is the code enforcement division which as of now has no immediate needs but in the next 3-5 years would have to include a full time code enforcement supervisor, a code enforcement office along with a vehicle and new equipment.

Municipal courts would also receive funds but like the code enforcement do not have any immediate needs but for the future would require a bailiff, a second elected judge, a legal assistant and court clerk.

Certain need in these departments will be addressed based off of each departments immediate to 10 year needs.

Monday's work session is a public hearing as the public is welcomed to attend the meeting and have their voices heard. Monday's work session will start at 4:30 pm on the second floor of the Billings City Court.