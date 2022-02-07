City Council discusses 5G deployment during Monday night work session

BILLINGS, Mont. - Faster internet speeds maybe be arriving to the Magic City. During Monday night's City Council work session, Public Works Director Debi Meling and Deputy City Attorney Stacy Tenney presented a new ordinance for allowing small cell facilities in Billings.

"Wireless communication has really progressed and come such a long way in the last 30 years, you can probably remember your analog phone from the 70s," said Tenney.

She said 5G wouldn't be able to use the typical cell towers you see everyday, because they need a closer set of antennas.

Instead 5G providers will need to use public right of ways in the city, such as street lights and utility poles, adding antennas also known as small cells to the top of them.

"We have multiple poles, street light poles per block, so we'd probably stagger the different entities that want to use them," said Meling.

Tenney added during the presentation, the FCC does not allow cities to make a profit from charging providers for the use of city poles and has set, "safe harbor" fees amounts.

"It's so important they say to our nation as a whole that we can not recoup anything other than our cost basis for right of way usage," she said.

Tenney said some of the significance of 5G includes data transfer speeds up to 100 times faster, "...also the 5G is supposed to dramatically reduce the latency, so you're going to be able to hookup and have more responsive apps without any kinds of glitches."

Like all City Council work sessions, nothing is set in stone or decided just yet. The City Public Works said they will continue to research and look into the 5G deployment process.