BILLINGS, Mont. - Students in the Construction Technology and Construction Management programs at City College at Montana State University Billings designed and built a tiny house that will be featured in an upcoming summer auction.

The tiny home is a custom-built trailer spanning 20 feet in length and contains a kitchen with a two-burner stove, a microwave, a rough-in for a washer/dryer or refrigerator, composting toilet, pedestal sink, a standing shower, and a loft to accommodate a queen mattress.

Exterior amenities include a Weather Guard storage unit for propane access capable of holding two 30 pound tanks, city water connection or water holding tank and a Gree HVAC system.

The tiny home will be auctioned at Musser Brothers Auctions.

This project is the latest project completed in the construction lab with students working on the tiny house two days a week throughout this past spring semester a release from MSU Billings says.

Previous projects have included modular homes, small sheds, and accessory structures as well as maintenance on City College campus and University campus.

MSU Billings says future projects will focus on improvements at the Yellowjacket Soccer Field in cooperation with the athletics department and facilities services.