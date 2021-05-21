BOX ELDER, Mont. - The Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana reports a Rocky Boy woman has been missing since May 4.

Desirae Writing Bird was residing at Oxford House in north Seattle.

Desirae is 40-years-old, is five feet five inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes. She also has the name “Woody” or “Harold” tattooed on her upper left chest and a scar above her eye and on her leg.

According to the Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana’s post, Desirae has ties to the Sundown M Ranch in Yakima, the Lynnwood, Washington area as well as in the Spokane, Washington area.

If you see Desirae, you are asked to please dial 9-1-1 or call the Rocky Boy Tribal Police Department at (406) 395-4513.