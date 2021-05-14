Chippewa Cree Tribe calls for an independent investigation of the Billings Police Department

The Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation is calling for an independent investigation into the Billings Police Department in two separate letters, one addressed to Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the other addressed to Governor Greg Gianforte, regarding officer-involved shootings.

Wake Up Montana obtained a copy of both letters. It's signed by the Chairman of the Chippewa Cree Tribe, referencing several officer-involved shootings involving people of color.

"The Billings Police Department, under the leadership of Chief of Police Richard St. John, continues to engage in excessive shootings and violence, particularly against persons of color," says the letter.

The letter specifically references the case of 29-year-old Cole Stump, shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in October of 2020. In previous coverage of that shooting by Wake Up Montana, witnesses described hearing Stump threaten to kill police if they touched him and witnessed Stump pull a gun and fire a shot before police returned fire.

"I can still see every time I blink my eyes, I see the flashing of the bullets, it just all happened so fast. When I heard the bullets coming, saw the bullets and heard them, I come back up here and ran inside," said Dawn Miller, a witness to the shooting of Cole Stump last year.

The letter also references the following officer-involved shootings:

Roderick Little Bear was shot by police at Lazy KT on February 3, 2018. Little Bear looked at both officers and both officers observed Little Bear with a shotgun. One of the officers advised he saw Little Bear raise the shotgun and appear to take a step outside the vehicle. Little Bear was commanded to drop his weapon. Little Bear swung the shotgun in the direction of the officers and pointed the shotgun at them. The officers both fired shots at Little Bear. Officers directed Little Bear to show his hands and eventually Little Bear complied. Previous coverage of the investigation can be found here.

Desmond Rowland was shot in November of 2018. Chief St. John held a press conference the following day that can be seen here.

Preston David Bell was shot and killed by police in November of 2017, and a coroner's jury found that the five Billings police officers involved were justified in that shooting. Previous coverage by KULR 8 can be found here.

Frank Joey Half Jr. was shot and killed by police in November of 2017, during a standoff with police at the Big Bear Sports Center in Billings. According to police, the suspect fired shots in the store and at officers. Chief St. John said he was shooting multiple rounds of different caliber weapons. Previous coverage of standoff that lasted more than nine hours can be found here.

Richard Ramirez was shot and killed by Billings police in April of 2014, during a traffic stop. As seen in dash camera video, Officer Grant Morrison of the Billings Police Department shot Ramirez after requesting multiple times to put his hands up. Ramirez died from his injuries. Previous coverage can be found here.

Wake Up Montana has reached out to the Billings Police Department for a response, and will continue to follow this call for an investigation.