Chipotle wants to give workers an extra month of pay

If you or someone you know works at Chipotle, the company is offering its employees a new bonus program. That's because the Mexican food chain wants to give its employees some extra pay.

To be eligible, employees must meet certain criteria, and their stores must meet sales and cash flow goals.

If those quotas are met, Chipotle will pay employees a bonus each quarter, equal to one week's pay. Chipotle will average the weekly pay that hourly workers make over the quarter, to determine the bonus.

The chain already offers its employees free food, tuition reimbursement and medical insurance.