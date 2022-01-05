BILLINGS, Mont. - A child in Yellowstone County has died due to influenza RiverStone Health reports.

The child passed away on December 24, 2021, and had underlying health conditions, and was not vaccinated against influenza.

This is the first death and the first pediatric death of the 2021-2022 influenza season in Montana according to RiverStone Health and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Yellowstone County and Montana are reportedly seeing an increase in influenza activity, with more than 300 reported cases in the county, with 53% of cases being found in children and teens under 18-years-old.

As of December 25, 2021, there have been 569 confirmed cases, 35 hospitalizations, and one death reported in Montana. Influenza cases have been confirmed in 35 counties.

“It is still early in the flu season and there is still time to get vaccinated. An annual flu shot is the best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications,” RiverStone Health said in a release. “The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine.”

Vaccines for influenza are available at retail pharmacies, medical clinics and by appointment at the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic 406-247-3382.