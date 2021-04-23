UPDATE: APRIL 23 AT 3:40 P.M.

BILLINGS - Chief Rich St. John spoke on the standoff incident in the Billings West End Friday. Upon searching the van involved, police say they discovered a body.

Chief Rich St. John said the sheriff's office initiated a pursuit on a van, initially for a traffic violation, around 6 a.m. Friday morning. The pursuit was later terminated.

Later that day, Laurel police spoke to the driver of the same van. Chief St. John said the driver then returned to his van and fled the area, which started a pursuit toward Billings.

Chief St. John said BPD heard there was an accident at one of the roundabouts on Shiloh. Pursuit from Laurel police continued toward 33rd Street and Avenue E where, Chief St. John said, the van crashed in a residential area.

Two occupants, a man and woman, got out of the van and took off on foot. Police reported they saw the man with a handgun.

According to reports, the two were going from house to house and checking doors. Officers lost sight of the two, but closed in on a house that reportedly had a side door forced open. After police attempted to enter the home through the side door, a gunshot went off.

It is not confirmed whether or not the gunshot was aimed at police.

The area was secured and BPD was called in to assist.

Chief St. John said hostage negotiators are in contact with the two individuals in the house. Police are working to peacefully resolve the incident.

The man is potentially a suspect in a shooting off the 4100 block of King Avenue East.

After searching the crashed van, police said they discovered a body.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - A standoff is underway in a neighborhood in Billings' West End.

There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood in the area of Ridgewood Lane South and Shiloh Road.

Many law enforcement agencies are in the area, including the Billings Police Department (BPD), Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) who were seen in heavy protective gear.

Neighbors in the area tell us a man is barricaded in a home and is armed. They also say the homeowners are out of town on vacation.

This is a developing story and we are working to confirm details about a possible chase preceding the standoff.

