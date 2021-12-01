BILLINGS, Mont. - After a seven-year term, Chief Judge Emeritus Sidney R. Thomas of Billings is stepping down.

United States Circuit Judge Mary H. Murguia of Phoenix, Arizona, officially assumed her new duties as chief judge, succeeding Chief Judge Thomas.

A release from the United States Courts for the Ninth Circut says Cheif Judge Thomas oversaw the improvement of overall court proceeding times, the onboarding of numerous new judges, the deaths of longtime colleagues, several government shutdowns and budget-related crises, numerous natural disasters, the Ninth Circuit’s response to COVID-19 and the effort to maintain the continuity of justice as the courts adapted to virtual proceedings.

As chief judge, Judge Murguia assumes a variety of administrative responsibilities.

According to the release, in addition to hearing cases, Judge Murguia will chair two judicial policy-making bodies, the Executive Committee of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit, and will represent the Ninth Circuit at biannual meetings of the Judicial Conference of theUnited States (JCUS), the judiciary’s national governing body.

The chief judge also presides when an 11-judge en banc court is convened to resolve cases posing intra-circuit legal conflicts or to consider other matters deemed to be of exceptional importance.

Judge Murguia was nominated by President William J. Clinton for a new judgeship for the District of Arizona and was confirmed in October 2000. She was elevated to the circuit court after nomination by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate on Dec. 22, 2010.

You can read more on Judge Murguia from the United States Courts for the Ninth Circut’s release here.