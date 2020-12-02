BILLINGS, MT - Plans are underway for the first Chase branch in Montana.

Located at Milton Road and Main Street in Billings, the first local Chase branch is set to open its doors in Q2 of 2021. Current plans call for opening approximately three Chase branches in Montana.

“We look forward to establishing our roots in Montana and helping the people of this state make the most of their money,” said Claudius Duncan , head of Chase branches in Montana. “Our bank has enjoyed serving credit card and corporate customers in Montana for many years. And now we are bringing the power of our branches. It’s a game changer.”

Branches serve as a hub for all of our Chase businesses. They help our customers during life’s most important moments, like opening their first savings account, buying their first home, or planning for retirement.

The opening of our new branch represents Chase’s commitment to serving the community of Billings. Chase has vast experience in helping consumers and businesses with their financial needs and our branch is proud to announce plans to join the community. Bringing branches to the area gives customers expanded access to our products, digital tools, and tailored in-branch experiences, like financial advice, from short-term savings to retirement.