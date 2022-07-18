CARBON COUNTY - Three agencies are investigating a fatal crash involving a Carbon County Sheriff's patrol vehicle on Friday night.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan says two men were struck by the car and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy who was driving the vehicle is now on administrative leave.

McQuillan identified the two men as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.

The incident is now being investigated by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sheriff McQuillan also shared this statement: “At this point in the investigation, it is of the utmost importance that we proceed with transparency and without the appearance of conflict. To that end, I have asked for an independent coroner and outside agencies to investigate this tragic event.”

The deputy's name was not immediately released.

McQuillan says a coroner's inquest will be scheduled at a later date.

Sgt. Jay Nelson with MHP says the crash remains under investigation.