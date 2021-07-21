...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
mid to upper 90s today, and 98 to 103 degrees on Thursday.
Overnight lows will continue to be quite warm.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to
leave children and pets in your vehicle.
&&