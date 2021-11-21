BILLINGS, Mont. - Hitchhikers reportedly stole a car after pulling a woman out of it and hitting her with a pistol Saturday afternoon.

Billings Police Department Sgt. Brett Becker says that around 2:16 pm Saturday, a 27-year-old Native American woman picked up a middle-aged Native American man and woman who were looking for a ride.

The hitchhikers reportedly convinced the woman to pull into a Domino’s parking lot on Grand Ave. before the man pulled the driver out of the car, brandished a pistol and used it to hit her in the face twice.

After that, the hitchhikers reportedly stole the car, believed to be a Chrysler 300.

A Billings Police officer spotted the car downtown Saturday afternoon but handed the case off to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Becker said.

The woman was treated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

According to Sgt. Becker, everyone involved was intoxicated and not much else is known about the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.