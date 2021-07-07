CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - A Bridger man arrested for causing the Robertson Draw Fire appeared in court Wednesday morning.

55-year-old John Lightburn was formally arraigned, stemming from charges of causing the wildfire that grew to more than 30,000 acres in size. Lightburn has been charged with felony negligent arson, felony criminal mischief and a misdemeanor of negligent arson.

During Wednesday's arraignment, Lightburn's attorney requested that his client's bond be reduced. The judge denied that request, keeping the bond amount at $7,500.

Court documents say a United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer received a report of a fire burning in Robertson Draw, Carbon County on or about June 13.

The officer contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Dispatch to confirm the report and determine where the fire was, however, dispatch was unable to confirm whether the fire was burning on Forest Service land or private land.

While en route to the Robertson Draw area, documents say the officer heard on the radio that a man with burns walked out of the woods where the fire started.

After arriving on scene, the officer was approached by an individual she knew to be a retired investigator on a UTV.

The individual told the officer that she needed to talk with his passenger, identified as John C. Lightburn, who he reportedly encountered as he was leaving the area.

Lightburn reportedly said he was riding a dirtbike near the base of the mountains on a forest service line, and that he had been operating it on a trail.

Documents note the foot trail and land around it are closed to motor vehicle use and that the Robertson Draw area was unseasonably hot and dry.

Lightburn told the officer his dirtbike appeared to be flooding, and that he coasted the bike downhill where he stopped the bike and tried to repair it.

While repairing it, Lightburn said he spilled gasoline, telling the officer there was, “gas all over.”

After that, Lightburn reportedly described checking the spark plug to see if he was getting a “spark.”

Lightburn was reportedly successful in getting a spark, and the gasoline and vegetation around it was ignited court documents say.

Lightburn then described stepping on “burning rubber” after taking his shoes off, and reportedly did not describe any efforts to extinguish the fire.

The individual on the UTV took Lightburn to his truck, and after they left the officer started a fire investigation.

Lightburn’s motorbike was located by the officer, documents saying it was not in the location he described it was in, the bike being found in a draw, off-trail.

The officer continued to investigate the fire scene and eliminated other causes of the fire, documents saying her observation of the scene supported Lightburn’s explanation.

The fire reportedly started in an area covered in dried, cured grasses and sage, and high temperatures, dry conditions and prevailing winds caused the fire to grow.

He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he was held on a $7,500 bond.

Lightburn's next court appearance is scheduled for September.