HELENA, Mont. - Brett Linneweber is being appointed to serve on the Thirteenth Judicial District Court in Yellowstone County.

Linneweber is filling in the position following Thirteenth Judicial District Judge Gregory Todd’s retirement.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Linneweber has served as Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney since 2014, where the vast majority of his practice has been in criminal litigation.

Before that, he practiced in Park County for 13 years, serving as Deputy Park County Attorney from 2001 to 2005 and Park County Attorney from 2005 to 2014.

Linneweber graduated from Montana State University with a B.A in Political Science in 1991, before earning his law degree at the University of Montana School of Law in 2000.

“Brett Linneweber brings to the table years of experience as a county attorney where he’s managed some of the most urgent issues facing Yellowstone County,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Brett values the separate, distinct roles of our branches of government, and I’m confident Yellowstone County will be served well by the leadership, experience, and perspective he brings to the bench.”

Linneweber will be sworn in to serve on the Montana Thirteenth Judicial District in January of 2022.