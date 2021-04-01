BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at Sam's Casino that took place Thursday night.
According to a tweet from BPD, at 8:24 p.m. the suspect entered Sam's Casino and pointed a gun at an employee.
It is reported that the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.
Detectives are currently investigating.
21-22805 2024 hrs, Sams Casino white wearing dark clothing pointed a handgun at employee and took undisclosed amount of cash. Suspect fled the scene. Dets. are currently investigating.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 2, 2021
Sgt. Reid