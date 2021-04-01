police lights

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at Sam's Casino that took place Thursday night.

According to a tweet from BPD, at 8:24 p.m. the suspect entered Sam's Casino and pointed a gun at an employee. 

It is reported that the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

Detectives are currently investigating.

