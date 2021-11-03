UPDATE: NOV. 3 AT 8:12 P.M.

Billings Police have identified the ex-employee of Jake's Downtown who is the suspect of a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday afternoon at the business.

Sgt. Reid reports, 21-year-old Brandon Bird entered Jake's Downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Bird grabbed two knives and attempted to rob two of the employees working at Jake's, chasing them with the knives. Two employees were stabbed and two others were cut.

Two employees were taken to a local hospital for treatment and Bird was arrested at the scene, according to Sgt. Reid.

UPDATE: NOV. 3 AT 6:32 P.M.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid tells us an employee who had been fired from Jake's Downtown earlier Wednesday returned to the business and stabbed three people.

Sgt. Reid says the employee entered Jake's Wednesday afternoon with a few knives. He allegedly tried to get money from one of the waitresses, but was unsuccessful.

The man then stabbed three people. Two of those people were transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

Eventually, the man was apprehended, Sgt. Reid tells us.

At this time, Sgt. Reid says the three victims appear to be in stable condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS — There is a mass presence of emergency vehicles in front of Jake's Downtown on 1st Avenue North in Billings.

KULR8's Jason Burger is at the scene working to bring you more information.