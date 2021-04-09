BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department (BPD) has closed a section of Grand Avenue due to a motorcycle accident.

According to a BPD tweet, the closure is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 32nd Street West.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., Friday, BPD said the closure will last for approximately four to five hours. Crews are reported to be clearing the scene.

Travelers should use an alternative route until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates