BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identifies the body found in a silver van abandoned after a pursuit on Friday as 33-year-old Dennis Gresham of Sheridan, Wyoming.

Linder says the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff says Gresham's death is being investigated as a homicide, and is connected to the stand-off in Billings on Friday night.

Linder says there is nothing to indicate the victim knew the two suspects who ran from the van after it crashed Friday afternoon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the sheriff says more information will be released as it becomes available.

A GoFundMe has been started by friends of the Gresham family.