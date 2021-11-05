BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings TrailNet announced a local philanthropist is making a planned gift from his estate of $100,000 to them.

Billings philanthropist Bernie Rose had met with TrailNet‘s executive director, Kristi Drake when Rose gave Drake the bequest letter.

An endowment gift was made by Rose to Billings TrailNet years ago which, with gifts from other donors, they say has grown to an endowment of $55,000 the group hopes to grow to at least $100,000 within the next few years.

The organization’s goal is to promote a complete, community-wide trail system, and Billings TrailNet said that after a five-year period while the endowment gift grows, it can use the earnings to sustain its work.