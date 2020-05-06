BILLINGS, MT - Billings Parks and Recreation announced that some facilities in the Magic City are now open.

In accordance with guidance received from Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department has updated the following Park Uses:

Tennis Courts have reopened for use by the public. Tennis nets have been replaced at all available courts.

Basketball Courts and Volleyball Courts will remain closed for the time being.

Playgrounds remain closed for the time being.

The Billings Parks and Recreation Department has been asked to disseminate the process for youth sports leagues and organizations to begin utilizing City parks for play under the Governor’s Phase 1 of “Reopening the Big Sky.”

The following statement from John Felton outlines the process how each league or organization will proceed:

“In the interest of the protecting the public’s health, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, access to use of City parks by organized youth sports leagues and teams will only be granted after the team or league presents evidence of the Yellowstone County Health Officer’s approval of plans addressing factors as required by the Health Officer (e.g., sanitation protocols, processes to assure appropriated physical distancing, etc.)”

In essence, the process involves the following 3 steps:

Each league or organization will need to develop their guidelines and plan for Phase 1. Each league or organization will need to submit their guidelines and plan for approval to the Yellowstone County Health Department. A copy of your Yellowstone County Health Department approved plan must be submitted to Kory Thomson, thomsonk@billingsmt.gov Recreation Superintendent, before any Park Use Permits will be issued or reinstated.

For questions or to submit your plan, please contact John Felton at 651-6474 or email john.fel@riverstonehealth.org.

For Park specific information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at parkinfo@billingsmt.gov or by phone at 406-657-8371.