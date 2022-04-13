UPDATE AT 7:40 PM
The suspect left the house without any incident and is in custody.
Roads closed due to the incident are expected to open soon.
Previous coverage:
BILLINGS, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of 6th St. and Custer Ave. in Billings.
Not much is known about the incident, however, Billings Police have a house surrounded in the area.
Lt. Brandon Wooley says there is a barricade set up in the area and that there is only one person in the house police are negotiating with.
We have a reporter on scene working on gathering more information.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
