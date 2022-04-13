UPDATE AT 7:40 PM

The suspect left the house without any incident and is in custody.

Roads closed due to the incident are expected to open soon.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of 6th St. and Custer Ave. in Billings.

Not much is known about the incident, however, Billings Police have a house surrounded in the area.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says there is a barricade set up in the area and that there is only one person in the house police are negotiating with.

We have a reporter on scene working on gathering more information.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.