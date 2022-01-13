BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools will continue with its current masking requirements Superintendent Upham announced.

The pace of the Omicron variant’s spread in the community causing an increase in COIVD-19 cases impacting schools was reported to be the deciding factor.

Upham said it was with great anticipation that they were posed to welcome optional masking, but the trajectory of the current cases requires them to remain vigilant.

Upham says there is no single metric to determine masking or no masking, as cases of COVID-19 in School District 2 are monitored weekly along with meeting with local health officials.

Instead, an analysis of multiple data points and input from community medical officials are used as guidance.

The following is the masking evaluation process from Billings Public School’s release:

The following criteria will be reviewed on a weekly basis for evaluating the status of the SD2 masking mandate.

Local health officials COVID-19 information updates.

The total number of Yellowstone County (school age) active cases.

The total number of Yellowstone County (all ages) active cases.

Current health care capacity.

Yellowstone County positivity rates.

Yellowstone County daily case counts per 100k.

Total number of SD2 cases per individual school.

