BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are asking residents between N 22nd and N 19th, and North of 8th St. to evacuate for at least 24 hours Sunday morning due to flooding.

Around 7:15 am Sunday water started to overflow from the ditch above the 2000 block of Burnstead Drive according to the Billings Police Twitter.

Since then the overflow has subsided, however, there is an ongoing potential hazard that remains pending further assessment by officials.

At 10:17 am, Billings Police announced the flow of water feeding the ditch has been shut off and it will take 8 to 10 hours to fully subside.

In the meantime, officials are asking residents between N22nd and N19th and North of 8th to vacate for 24 hours.

For those evacuated, a shuttle is located at the intersection of Burnstead Dr. and N 22nd that will take residents to a shelter that has been set up at the Cedar Center at Metra Park.