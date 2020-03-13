BILLINGS, MT - Billings Superintendent Greg Upham sent a letter to parents Friday, March 13th, outlining immediate actions being taken by the district effective March 16th to lessen the chance of exposure of students and faculty to COVID-19 on school grounds.
The actions being taken by the district are precautionary as the state of Montana, as March 12th, has not recorded a positive COVID-19 case within its borders.
Upham explains in the letter that he is in constant contact with the Yellowstone County Health Officer who is providing assistance and recommendations of action to be taken by the district.
Immediate actions being undertaken are:
- suspension of out-of-state travel for student groups and activities until further notice
- postponing of indoor events that are open to the public
- suspension of all outside volunteer presence
- suspension of all out-of-state travel for staff professional development
- postponesment of all in-district PIR and professional development activities
- and distribution of protocols to students and staff returning from out-of-state trips.
Upham also outlined the current status saying:
- schools will remain in normal operating procedures, including transportation and food services
- regular communication with Riverstone Health regarding the COVID-19 impact in Yellowstone County
- approval of school sanctioned student and staff in-state travel activities will continue to be monitored
- all outdoor school activities will be monitored
- preparing for potential off-site instruction
- and extensive cleaning processes and protocols.