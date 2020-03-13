BILLINGS, MT - Billings Superintendent Greg Upham sent a letter to parents Friday, March 13th, outlining immediate actions being taken by the district effective March 16th to lessen the chance of exposure of students and faculty to COVID-19 on school grounds.

The actions being taken by the district are precautionary as the state of Montana, as March 12th, has not recorded a positive COVID-19 case within its borders.

Upham explains in the letter that he is in constant contact with the Yellowstone County Health Officer who is providing assistance and recommendations of action to be taken by the district.

Immediate actions being undertaken are:

suspension of out-of-state travel for student groups and activities until further notice

postponing of indoor events that are open to the public

suspension of all outside volunteer presence

suspension of all out-of-state travel for staff professional development

postponesment of all in-district PIR and professional development activities

and distribution of protocols to students and staff returning from out-of-state trips.

Upham also outlined the current status saying: