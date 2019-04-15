Billings Police responded to the 1500 block of Governors Blvd early Monday morning, after reports of a stabbing.
The 29-year-old victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, Jayme Messerly, has been charged with assault.
19-25067 Stabbing— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 15, 2019
Sgt. Hoeger
This is a developing story. More information to come.