UPDATE AT 12:11 PM:

Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John held a press conference Wednesday after an officer-involved shooting on 7th St. West.

Chief St. John noted that the investigation is still in its early stages and that it could take some time to complete, and that at this time, law enforcement’s understanding of the incident could change as more evidence is gathered.

Around 8:00 pm Tuesday night, Billings Police Officers were sent to the area of 7th St. and Broadwater Ave. for a report of a man with a handgun walking down the middle of the street.

Chief St. John reports the caller watched the man walk down the middle of the street, and specified that he was holding and displaying a handgun.

Officers first arriving on the scene did not see the man and began to search the area.

Officer Brett Hilde, who has worked with the Billings Police for five years, arrived a few minutes later in the area of 7th St. and St. Johns Ave. where he saw the man standing in the street.

The officer then reportedly saw the man point a handgun at the driver of an unrelated vehicle before turning and pointing the gun towards a group of people outside a residence.

Officer Hilde pulled forward to intervene, stopping in the middle of the street about 40 feet from the man.

When Officer Hilde opened the car’s door, he drew his department-issued handgun.

Before any orders were given, the man turned towards Officer Hilde and pointed the handgun at the officer.

Chief St. John says Officer Hilde, fearing he was going to be shot and for the safety of others in the area, fired a total of eight rounds at the man.

At this time, Chief St. John reports he does not know how many rounds struck the subject, but he was hit and collapsed on the street.

Other officers arriving on the scene secured the area before securing the subject.

Live saving measures were attempted, however, the man died on the scene.

Near the subject, officers found a pellet-gun replica of a Glock-17 semi-automatic handgun according to Chief St. John.

The man’s name has not yet been released, however, he has been identified as a 40-year-old Billings resident who is well known to local law enforcement.

Officer Hilde was wearing a body camera at the time, however, it was not activated until immediately after the shots were fired.

Per policy, Officer Hilde is on critical incident protocol and will be on administrative leave for at least two weeks.

The Billings Police Department’s Detective Division and agents from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will ultimately assume the lead on the case.

When the investigation is complete, the DCI and Billings Police will refer the case to the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office for review.

The attorney’s office will ultimately schedule a coroner’s inquest.

“This was a rapidly involving incident that took place in just seconds, and it could have been disastrous,” Chief St John said. “I am very relieved that Officer Hilde and no other citizens were injured, and my thoughts are with those who are affected.”

Previous coverage:

Billings Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 100 block of 7th Street West.

BPD has confirmed one man was killed in the altercation.

22-10033: 2950 Hrs 100 Block of 7thW. Officer Involved Shooting. Detectives on-scene. One male deceased. Officers ok. Investigation ongoing. -LT Wooley — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) February 16, 2022

This investigation is ongoing and Montana Right Now has a reporter live on the scene.