BILLINGS, Mont. - A victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Billings Police Officers responded to a stabbing Saturday night.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing near the 1300 block of N. 27th St. at 10:08 pm Saturday.

Officers located a 23-year-old male victim who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old female suspect was located by officers later in the evening.