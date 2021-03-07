BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Officers responded to the area of 1st Ave. N for a shooting Saturday night.

On scene, officers found a 38-year-old victim with a gunshot wound who was later transported to a local hospital.

A suspect, 36, was located in the area according to Billings Police.

At this time the condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.