BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Officers responded to the area of 1st Ave. N for a shooting Saturday night.
On scene, officers found a 38-year-old victim with a gunshot wound who was later transported to a local hospital.
A suspect, 36, was located in the area according to Billings Police.
At this time the condition of the victim is unknown.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
