UPDATE AT 6:16 PM:

Billings Police report that Jesse has been located and returned home.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a Missing Endangered Person who was last seen around 10:00 am.

The Billings Police Department reports 18-year-old Jesse James Gedeon was last seen around 10:00 am at 500 Burlington Ave. wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt with a smiley face and purple glasses.

According to BPD, Jesse is autistic and will become violent if agitated.