BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a Missing Endangered Person who was last seen around 10:00 am.
The Billings Police Department reports 18-year-old Jesse James Gedeon was last seen around 10:00 am at 500 Burlington Ave. wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt with a smiley face and purple glasses.
According to BPD, Jesse is autistic and will become violent if agitated.
The BPD is looking for a Missing Endangered Person, Jesse James Gedeon. He is 18 years old, autistic and will become violent if agitated. Last seen wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt w/ smiley face and purple glasses. Last seen around 10 am at 500 Burlington. -SGT Becker pic.twitter.com/GTVjuSfHRc— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) November 14, 2021