UPDATE, DEC. 23 AT 9:59 AM:

Billings Police provided an update on an incident regarding a reported attempted child abduction near Orchard Elementary Tuesday, saying an investigation found the allegation to be "unfounded."

School District 2 released information Wednesday regarding an incident near Orchard Elementary involving the allegation of an attempted child abduction.

A full investigation was conducted by the Billings Police Department (BPD), which they say determined the allegation to be unfounded.

“The case is exceptionally cleared and closed,” BPD wrote in a release.

No additional investigative details will be released.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. – Parents were notified Wednesday after an individual tried to grab a student near Orchard Elementary School.

An automated message sent out by the Billings School District says the school district was notified of an adult in a white van who tried to take an elementary student after school Tuesday a few blocks from the elementary school.

Lt. Brandon Wooley tells us the incident happened after 4:30 pm at Jackson St. and Orrell Dr.

According to the message, the school district has no identifiable information on the van.

The school was open Wednesday, however, staff would not comment on the situation and referred us to the Superintendent’s office.

A parent nearby says her son goes to Orchard Elementary, and when she got the notification from the school district, she made sure she was outside when the kids went to school this morning.

"It was really scary because there's a lot of children who walk home alone, and stay home alone because their parents work, or come from single-parent houses. And so, I just felt like it was important that a presence was made, so adults are out here," said parent, Raven Petry.

Raven also said she saw the orchard elementary principal keeping an eye on the kids before the school day started, to keep them safe.

Billings Police say the suspect remains at large, and they're still investigating.

Parents are asked to take precautions with their students following the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for more information.